It has been a tough couple of years for Prithvi Shaw. Shaw, who was once considered to be the next big thing in Indian cricket, was dropped by Mumbai from the Ranji Trophy squad and the batter also did not find any takers in the IPL 2025 auction. Amid rumours about his fitness and lifestyle, Prithvi has come under a lot of fire from both fans as well as experts. In an interview with News24 Sports, the 25-year-old finally opened up about his struggles and said that he was distracted from the game.

"I have taken some wrong decisions in life. I feel that I started giving less time to cricket. I used to spend almost half of my day at the ground till 2023. But after that, I started giving importance to the wrong things. I made some wrong friends. At that time, I was at the top and this is the time when you attract a lot of friends. I got off-track and my time at the ground went down from 8 hours to just 4 hours," Prithvi said.

Prithvi also opened up about the low phase he went through following his grandfather's death.

“There are a lot of things. It's not just that. I had a family problem. My grandfather had passed away. He was very dear to me. There are a lot of things that I can't tell you. But I can feel it.”

“I admit my mistakes. But my dad has always supported me. No matter how bad my time was. He has seen good and bad,” he added.

Prithvi has found himself in the news recently after he decided to leave Mumbai and play for another team in the Ranji Trophy. He has even received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association.