Former South Africa batter AB de Villiers has shared his experience of the Bronco Test that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to introduce for the Indian cricket team. Multiple reports have claimed that the board has decided to bring the test into effect with an aim to enhance the fitness level of the players. The test involves multiple shuttle runs of 20 metres, 40 metres and 60 metres. Recalling his experience, de Villiers revealed how tough the test is.

The South Africa great said that he didn't knew about the term. De Villiers added that once he learnt about how the test works, he realised that he had taken such a test in the past.

"I actually didn't even know when the team told me about it. I said, 'What is a Bronco Test?' But when they explained it to me, I knew exactly what it was. I've been doing it ever since I was 16 years old. Over here in South Africa, we call it the sprint repeat ability test," said de Villiers in a video on his YouTube channel.

"It's one of the worst you can do. Very clearly remember at the University of Pretoria, also at SuperSport Park, in the cold winter mornings of South Africa, in particular, where there's not a lot of oxygen, the altitude here is, I think, 1500 meters above sea level. So, not a lot of oxygen, and those lungs would burn."

In this test, players will be required to complete a sequence of shuttle runs over 60m, 40m and 20m for five sets. The aim for the players is to complete the test of 1200m overall in as quick a time as possible, without taking break, explained an IANS report.

Recently, Ramji Srinivasan, the former strength and conditioning coach of the Indian team, lauded the move of bringing in the Bronco Test as part of assessing the fitness levels of senior men's side players.

Meanwhile, former India player Ravichandran Ashwin was quite against the test. He claimed that a change in training could lead to players getting injured. He added that whenever there is change in training, the transition should smooth.