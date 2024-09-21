Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League with a resounding 3-0 win over Bournemouth as Tottenham eased the pressure on Ange Postecoglou by beating Brentford 3-1 on Saturday. Nicolas Jackson scored twice as Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 win at West Ham, while Aston Villa are level on points at the top after coming from behind to beat Wolves 3-1. Liverpool suffered the first setback of Arne Slot's early days in charge when Nottingham Forest shocked Anfield seven days ago.

But the Reds responded in style to blow Bournemouth away before half-time.

Luis Diaz was rested for an impressive 3-1 win at AC Milan to start Liverpool's Champions League campaign in midweek.

Restored to the starting line-up, the Colombian struck twice inside two minutes.

Diaz pounced on a misjudgement from Kepa Arrizabalaga to latch onto Ibrahima Konate's long ball and round the stranded Spanish goalkeeper before sweeping into an empty net.

Trent Alexander-Arnold then teed up Diaz to fire in his fifth goal of the season.

Darwin Nunez was making his first start of the season and ended his 14-game goal drought at club level in spectacular fashion by curling into the far corner.

A three-goal margin of victory takes Liverpool ahead of Manchester City and Aston Villa, who also have 12 points, on goal difference.

Solanke off the mark

Spurs had won just one of their opening four league games to continue a downward trend in form spilling over from the end of last season.

Postecoglou's men also had a narrow escape with two late goals to avoid a League Cup exit to second-tier Coventry in midweek and got off to a nightmare start against Brentford.

Bryan Mbeumo's thumping volley after just 22 seconds put the Bees in front.

Yet, Spurs got the quick response they needed to stave off any revolt from the home fans.

Dominic Solanke opened his Tottenham account with a tap in after Mark Flekken parried James Maddison's effort.

Brennan Johnson then hit back at his critics with an accurate low finish.

Maddison secured the points five minutes from time with his first goal since March.

Villa also needed a turnaround for their fourth win in five games after Matheus Cunha blasted Wolves in front midway through the first half.

Ollie Watkins' deflected effort equalised before a rare goal from Ezri Konsa put Villa in front.

Jhon Duran then continued his scintillating form as an impact substitute with his fourth goal this season off the bench.

- Chelsea cruise -

Chelsea continued their positive start under Enzo Maresca as Jackson's double put a woeful West Ham to the sword at the London Stadium.

The Senegal striker now has four goals in five Premier League games this season after two cool finishes beyond Alphonse Areola as West Ham were opened up at will.

Jackson turned provider for Cole Palmer to round off the scoring inside the first two minutes of the second half.

West Ham have now lost their opening three home league games for the first time in their history to mark an inauspicious start for new manager Julen Lopetegui.

"The points are important, but in this moment the most important thing is the way we progress," Maresca said after the Blues moved up to fourth in the table.

Newcastle had the chance to go top but the Magpies' poor performances this season finally caught up with them in a 3-1 defeat at Fulham.

Raul Jimenez fired the home side in front before Nick Pope let Emile Smith-Rowe's effort slip through his grasp.

Harvey Barnes cut Newcastle's deficit just a minute into the second half.

But Bruno Guimaraes' slack pass teed up Reiss Nelson to seal Newcastle's fate in stoppage time.

Ipswich struck deep into added time to snatch a 1-1 draw in the battle of the newly-promoted sides at Southampton.

Everton and Leicester are both also still looking for their first win of the season after a 1-1 draw at the King Power.

Manchester United travel to Crystal Palace in the 1630GMT kick-off aiming to avenge their 4-0 humiliation at Selhurst Park back in May.

The blockbuster clash of the weekend takes place on Sunday when champions City host Arsenal, who have finished second to Pep Guardiola's men for each of the past two seasons.

