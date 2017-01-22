Live Score: Australia vs Pakistan 4th ODI in Sydney

After a comprehensive seven-wicket win in the third One-Day International against Pakistan in Perth on Thursday, Australia will look to clinch the five-match series with a win in the fourth ODI in Sydney on Sunday. Live Scorecard
The Australian batting line-up dominated proceedings in Perth, after nervy showings in the first two ODIs, and will hope to take the momentum into Sunday's match.
Mitchell Starc is expected to return to the Australian line-up, while Adam Zampa could also feature, given the turn on offer in the Sydney track.
Pakistan, on the other hand, have lost their last five ODIs at this ground, and will look to turn around their fortunes in Sydney, in a bid to keep the series alive.
Teams (from):
Australia: Steven Smith (capt), David Warner, Pat Cummins, James Faulkner, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa.
Pakistan: Azhar Ali (capt), Mohammad Hafeez, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Rahat Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Umar Akmal, Wahab Riaz.
Australia vs Pakistan, 4th ODI: Live streaming, TV coverage information
Australia vs Pakistan 4th ODI is scheduled for 14:20 local time (08:50 IST, 03:20 GMT)
India: TV - Star Sports 2, Star Sports HD2. Live Streaming: Hotstar.
Australia: TV - Channel 9. Live streaming - Channel 9 live
UK: TV BT Sport. Live Streaming: Watch BT Sport
US, Canada: TV - Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Pakistan: PTV Sports
Sri Lanka: TNL TV
Middle East: OSN Sports
Live Score: Australia vs Pakistan
Having taken a 2-1 lead, Australia will want to seal the series when they face Pakistan in the fourth ODI at the SCG. The visitors have definitely competed way better than the Tests but haven't been to seal the key moments. In both the losses, they had their moments but couldn't hold their nerves when it mattered. There are definitely a lot of positives with most of their batsmen in decent touch. However, the lower middle order needs to show more aggression and this is where the likes of Umar Akmal and Imad Wasim need to step up for giving the final flourish. Pakistan had a chance of posting a total closer to the 300-run mark in the previous game but fell way short eventually. Azhar Ali is back from injury and will hope that his boys can rectify their mistakes as it's do-or-die time in the series. The bowling has looked more formidable since Junaid Khan's inclusion in the XI as he has formed a potent new ball pairing with Mohammad Amir. The bowling has been quite good but it's been the recurring batting inconsistencies that have hampered them time and again. Australia have been tested in the series but have come out of crisis situations with flying colors. Handscomb's charmed debut has further boosted the bench strength of the side. Their openers are yet to make a big contribution but you'd think that it is just around the corner. Australia's bowling has performed well and especially did admirably without Mitchell Starc at the WACA. This will further boost the hosts as they look to clinch the series. The World Champions are a formidable force especially at home but Pakistan have managed to stretch the home side in this series. Whether the visitors can go one step further and take the game into the decider remains to be seen. Batting and fielding are vital for Pakistan if they are to stay alive in the series. The action starts on 22nd January at 0850 IST onwards.