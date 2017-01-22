Live Score: Australia vs Pakistan 4th ODI in Sydney

Live Score - Australia have a 2-1 lead over Pakistan in the five-match ODI series.

After a comprehensive seven-wicket win in the third One-Day International against Pakistan in Perth on Thursday, Australia will look to clinch the five-match series with a win in the fourth ODI in Sydney on Sunday. Live Scorecard

The Australian batting line-up dominated proceedings in Perth, after nervy showings in the first two ODIs, and will hope to take the momentum into Sunday's match.

Mitchell Starc is expected to return to the Australian line-up, while Adam Zampa could also feature, given the turn on offer in the Sydney track.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have lost their last five ODIs at this ground, and will look to turn around their fortunes in Sydney, in a bid to keep the series alive.

Teams (from):

Australia: Steven Smith (capt), David Warner, Pat Cummins, James Faulkner, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa.



Pakistan: Azhar Ali (capt), Mohammad Hafeez, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Rahat Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Umar Akmal, Wahab Riaz.

Australia vs Pakistan, 4th ODI: Live streaming, TV coverage information

Australia vs Pakistan 4th ODI is scheduled for 14:20 local time (08:50 IST, 03:20 GMT)

India: TV - Star Sports 2, Star Sports HD2. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

Australia: TV - Channel 9. Live streaming - Channel 9 live

UK: TV BT Sport. Live Streaming: Watch BT Sport

US, Canada: TV - Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Pakistan: PTV Sports

Sri Lanka: TNL TV

Middle East: OSN Sports