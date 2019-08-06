 
West Indies vs India 3rd T20I Live Score: India Eye T20I Series Clean Sweep Against West Indies

Updated:06 August 2019 17:52 IST
Live Cricket Score: West Indies vs India 3rd T20I: India, after taking an unassailable lead of 2-0, may test their bench strength against West Indies.

West Indies vs India 3rd T20I Live Score: India Eye T20I Series Clean Sweep Against West Indies
Live Score, WI vs IND 3rd T20I: India secured a 22-run win by the DLS method in the second T20I. © AFP

India will be looking to complete a whitewash over the West Indies in the Twenty20 International (T20I) series when the two teams clash in the final match at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday. India took an unbeatable 2-0 lead thanks to a comprehensive 22-run (DLS method) win over the West Indies at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday. Captain Virat Kohli has already said that the Indian team will looking to experiment and "bring few guys in" for the final match of the T20I series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between ​WI vs IND 3rd T20I, straight from Providence Stadium in Guyana.

