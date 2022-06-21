Former Australia cricketer Lisa Sthalekar has been named as the president of Federation of International Cricketers' Association. The appointment was done at the FICA Executive Committee meeting held in Switzerland this week, informed the cricket body on Monday. This makes Lisa Sthalekar the first woman to hold the post, which was earlier held by former England batter Vikram Solanki. Notably, former West Indies batter Jimmy Adams and ex-South Africa batter Barry Richards have also served as president of FICA in the past.

"After consultation with our members we are delighted to announce Lisa's appointment as FICA President, our first female President. Lisa was clearly the best candidate and her credentials are unparalleled as both a former player and broadcaster," FICA's executive chairman Heath Mills was quoted as saying by the cricket's body official website.

Lisa, who received Australia's best woman international cricketer award in both 2007 and 2008, played 187 matches for the national side from 2001 to 2013. The all-rounder scored 2,728 runs in ODIs besides picking 146 wickets, and 769 runs in T20Is apart from claiming 60 wickets.

Talking about her appointment, Lisa Sthalekar said: "I'm extremely honoured and excited to be FICA's new President. We are entering a new phase of the game which covers more cricket than ever before for our male and female players. More countries are playing the game which demonstrates that cricket is certainly becoming a global game."

"I look forward to working on behalf of our member players' associations and players, and in particular to working with the ICC to ensure that all players have their rights protected and can work in partnership with administrators to make our game even better," she added.