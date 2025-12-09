Argentine football icon Lionel Messi will walk the ramp in Mumbai "for a cause" during his India tour, the organisers of which have requested him to bring select memorabilia from their 2022 World Cup triumph for an auction. The sole promoter of the 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025', Satadru Dutta, told PTI on Tuesday that Messi, along with long-time strike partner Luis Suarez and Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, will feature in a 45-minute fashion segment on the night of December 14. It will be a "philanthropic fashion show for a cause", Dutta said.

"It's a fully reserved night. There will be celebrity models, celebrity cricketers, Bollywood celebrities, millionaires, founders. Tiger and Jackie Shroff, John Abraham among others," he said.

Suarez will also be part of a Spanish music show, while the organisers have "made a formal request" for Messi to bring "some memorabilia of the 2022 World Cup which will be auctioned" during the Mumbai leg of the tour.

The Mumbai event starts at 5pm at Wankhede Stadium, preceded by a Padel Cup at 3.30pm at Cricket Club of India.

Kolkata leg: Statue unveiling switched to virtual mode

In the Kolkata leg, the unveiling of Messi's "biggest ever statue" -- a 70-feet structure -- will be done virtually from his team hotel owing to security concerns.

"Police has not given permission so he will do it from the hotel. It will be done virtually in the morning," a Kolkata Police source said.

Earlier, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was scheduled to visit Sreebhumi in person for the inauguration.

Kolkata Police sources confirmed Messi will land in the city at 1.30am in the wee hours of Saturday and will stay at a five-star hotel on the EM Bypass.

A sponsor-exclusive meet-and-greet programme will run from 9.30am to 10.30am.

A special Argentine–Indian fusion food festival will be held on the sidelines, keeping in mind Messi's love for 'mate' (Argentine herbal tea).

It will showcase Argentine herbal tea infused with Assam flavours, along with a spread of Bengali fish delicacies -- including hilsa -- and an assortment of local sweets.

A 25ft x 20ft Messi mural, planned for the upcoming Durga Puja season, will also be unveiled.

"Not only will he unveil his biggest-ever statue, we will have a huge mural, which will be kept at strategic Durga Puja pandal-hopping locations so that all his fans will have an opportunity to paint and post messages in a nearby message box," Dutta said.

The mural will be presented to Messi at the Salt Lake Stadium during the Kolkata leg of the tour.

A crowd of more than 70,000 is expected for the Kolakta event.

"75,000 seats are open for spectators. There is heavy demand and we have made counter sales open from Tuesday," Dutta said.

After the meet-and-greet, Messi will proceed to Salt Lake Stadium before departing for Hyderabad at 2pm.

Hyderabad leg

Following the cancellation of his proposed friendly match in Kochi — originally announced by Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman for November 17 — the organisers added Hyderabad to create a pan-India tour: East (Kolkata), South (Hyderabad), West (Mumbai), North (New Delhi).

Messi will attend the Hyderabad GOAT Cup at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, from 7pm, backed by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The Hyderabad programme includes a 7v7 celebrity match, a masterclass for scouted young talents, penalty shootouts, and a musical concert celebrating Messi.

Final leg and meeting with PM

The World Cup winner will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Delhi on Monday.

Minerva Academy's youth team, which swept three major European titles earlier this year, will be felicitated in the presence of Messi during the GOAT Tour's New Delhi leg.

The Punjab-based academy's U-14 and U-15 squads had won the Gothia Cup, Dana Cup and Norway Cup during their July-August tour, while also reaching the Helsinki Cup final. There will also be a nine-members' celebrity match during Messi's visit to the capital.

Messi's India visit, his first since 2011, when he played a friendly for Argentina against Venezuela in Kolkata, received its final seal of approval on August 15.

Dutta had met Messi's father, who is also his agent, before securing the deal, and then held a 45-minute meeting with the football legend at his home on February 28.

