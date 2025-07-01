Let's discuss some of the famous sports personaliities in the world, who have trademarked their names and styles. These sportspersons have ventured into different businesses and earning a big amount through their name.

1. MS Dhoni: The former India skipper can be arguably called the synonym of coolness. With his calm and composed nature, Dhoni attracted millions of fans around the world and got the title of "Captain Cool". His application to trademark the nickname "Captain Cool" was also accepted by the Trademark Registry of India on Monday, June 30.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo is not just popular for his contribution to football but also for his charisma. With the nickname of "CR7", many sporting and clothing merchandise like perfumes, shirts, shorts, and even wristbands have been acquired by Ronaldo. Reportedly, Ronaldo has 53 trademarks to his name.

3. Lionel Messi: Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning star Lionel Messi also has a trademark of his own. His surname "MESSI" is a registered EU trademark after a long legal battle with a Spanish cycling brand - "MASSI". In 2022, Messi got his EU trademark.

4. Lebron James: The basketball great has got various trademarks under his name. LBJ Trademarks, LLC, and even his slogans like "More Than An Athlete" (2018) and "Strive 4 Greatness (2022)," are some of his famous trademarks.

5. Michael Jordan: Just like James, the basketball legend Michael Jordan has his trademark, under his name and the "Jumpman" logo. These brands generate revenue in billions and are very popular among fans.

6. Roger Federer: His brand "RF" was initially under contention with Nike in 2008. However, he brought the rights back in 2018 and by 2020, he gained the full control over it.

7. Serena Williams: Tennis legend Serena Williams also has her trademark in cosmetic brand - "Aneres" (Serena spelled backward) in 2016. Apart from this, she has also registered her trademark in different ventures like SWJ, Serena Ventures, S World, Seren's World, and others.