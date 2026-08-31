Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina's son Rio has started his cricketing journey, with his father expressing that he looks forward to "experiencing the joy, excitement and innocence of the game all over again". Raina, who represented India in 322 international appearances from 2005-2018, took to Instagram to announce the beginning of his son's cricketing journey. In a compilation of pictures, Raina's son could be seen wearing cricketing gear and making a visit to a bat factory, where he was seen choosing his bats.

The 39-year-old posted, "Like father, like son! And so, our cricket journey begins, bud. I'm looking forward to experiencing the joy, excitement and innocence of the game all over again, this time through your eyes. Let's make some beautiful memories together."

In 2020, Raina had announced his retirement from international cricket following MS Dhoni's retirement confirmation.In an international career spanning 13 years, Raina represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is.

Raina gathered 5615 runs from 226 ODIs at an average of 35.31. His best score in the format is 116*. Raina scored five centuries and 36 half-centuries in the format.

In 78 T20Is, the left-hander has scored 1,605 runs at an average of 29.18. His best score in the format is 101. Raina scored one century and five half-centuries in the format.

Across 31 innings in 18 Tests, Raina scored 768 runs at an average of 26.48. 120 is Raina's best score in the longer format of the game. He has scored a century and seven half-centuries in this format.

He is also the first Indian to score hundreds in all three formats of cricket, and his centuries were scored outside India.

While playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Raina has 5,528 runs to his name in 205 IPL matches with 39 half-centuries and one century at a strike rate of 136.76 and an average of 32.52. His best score in the IPL is 100. He was one of the marquee players of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise, which he represented for the majority of his career. He also won two Champions League T20 titles with CSK.

Raina represented Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket, having made his debut for the team in the 2002-03 season and playing till the 2020-21 season.

In 109 First-class cricket matches, Raina scored 6,871 runs at an average of 42.15. His best individual score in the format is 204*. He has scored 14 centuries and 45 half-centuries in the format.

In List A cricket, Raina scored 8,078 runs in 302 matches at an average of 35.42. His best score in the format is 129. Seven centuries and 55 half-centuries came out of his bat in this format.

In 336 T20 matches, Raina has scored 8,654 runs at an average of 32.17. His best individual score in this format is 126*. Four centuries and 53 half-centuries were scored by this stylish southpaw in the T20s.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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