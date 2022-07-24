Glamorgan's Sam Northeast on Saturday achieved the milestone of registering the highest score of the 21st century. The batter hit a 410 not out off 450 balls against Leicestershire in the English County Championship Division Two for the record. The quadruple century also saw Northeast registering the ninth-highest first-class score of all time. Meanwhile, Northeast's score is just the 11th individual score of 400-plus in the history of first-class cricket. The 32-year-old crossed the score of 400 with a six back over the bowler's head before he followed it up with another six on the next delivery.

Watch the final six of Northeast marathon knock here:

FOUR HUNDRED!



Sam Northeast becomes the first Glamorgan player ever to reach 400



It also brings up the 450 partnership!



https://t.co/F3GGp6mm3i#LEIvGLAM | #GoGlam pic.twitter.com/DFrFk15QUW — Glamorgan Cricket (@GlamCricket) July 23, 2022

Northeast's knock included a total of 45 fours and three sixes, while his strike rate was 91.11. His 410 is the third-highest score in the history of the County Championship which dates back to 1890. Meanwhile, the all-time record for a first-class match is Brian Lara's 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham in 1994. Lara also scored 400 not out for West Indies against England 10 years later -- the only other score of 400 in this century.

The only other score in England between Northeast's 410 and Lara's 501 is Archie MacLaren's 424 not out for Lancashire against Somerset at Taunton in 1895.

Glamorgan declared their innings on 795 for 5 on the final day of the match. This happened only after Northeast stitched an unbeaten 461-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Chris Cooke, who scored 191 not out.

Promoted

In the first innings of the match, Lancashire posted 584 all out but Glamorgan put up an even better performance and gained a 211-run lead before declaring their innings.

(With AFP inputs)