Lasith Malinga To Face Disciplinary Inquiry For His Comments About Sri Lanka's Sports Minister

Updated: 27 June 2017 17:15 IST

Malinga was penalised for action in 'contravention of the terms of agreement'.

Lasith Malinga will face a disciplinary inquiry from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) © AFP

Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga will face a disciplinary inquiry from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) over comments made by the pacer about Sri Lanka's Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara. The board has appointed a three-member panel which includes SLC secretary Mohan de Silva and CEO Ashley de Silva. After Sri Lanka crashed out from the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Jayasekara publicly questioned the level of fitness of the players and insisted that the future selection would be based on fitness of players. Jayasekera further added that the catches which were dropped during the Champions Trophy matches due to poor fitness level.

Malinga, since his return from the Champions Trophy in London, has on two occasions acted in 'contravention of the terms of agreement', which specifically bar him from making any statements to the media without the prior approval of the SLC's Chief Executive Officer.

Malinga publicly criticised the Sports Minister's knowledge of cricket, saying that catches are missed in any game and further added that nobody raised fitness issue when Sri Lanka defeated India by seven wickets during league game on June 8.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : Sri Lanka Separamadu Lasith Malinga Cricket
