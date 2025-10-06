The sixth edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will run from December 1 to 23, 2025, featuring 24 days of action-packed T20 cricket -- the longest season in the tournament's history, according to a press release from LPL. The extended schedule is set to heighten competition among the five franchises and provide players with valuable match exposure ahead of a major cricketing year. Positioned as a key lead-up to the 2026 Cricket World Cup, this edition marks an important milestone in the league's evolution since its inception.

This edition will feature 24 matches in total, including 20 league fixtures and 4 knockout games, spread across three premier venues - R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo; Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy; and Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Dambulla.

For the very first time, Indian cricketers are expected to join the action, their names will be revelled soon, adding a whole new level of excitement for fans across the region.

Samantha Dodanwela, Tournament Director, LPL, said as quoted by the press release, "The timing of this edition has been carefully chosen to ensure that players gain maximum exposure and high-quality match practice in the lead-up to a global cricketing year. Over the seasons, the LPL has emerged as a breeding ground for fresh talent, with several youngsters making their mark alongside international stars. This year too, we believe the league will throw up exciting new names who can go on to spring surprises on the world stage ahead of the World Cup."

The tournament format will see all five franchises compete against each other twice during the league phase. At the end of the round-robin stage, the top four teams will move into the playoffs. The opening playoff, Qualifier 1, will be contested by the top two sides, with the winner earning a straight passage to the final. The teams placed third and fourth will face off in the Eliminator, and the victor of that clash will then take on the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2, which will determine the second finalist.

Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, Founder and CEO of IPG Group - the official rights holder of the LPL, added, "The Lanka Premier League has rapidly grown into one of Asia's most thrilling T20 spectacles, and the overwhelming response to last year's season is proof of that. With over 780 million viewers tuning in on television and fans packing stadiums to witness top-class performances, the league has struck a chord not only in Sri Lanka but across key markets including India, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. Building on that momentum, we are confident that the 2025 edition will raise the bar even higher, bringing fans an even bigger celebration of cricket globally."

With actions unfolding just months ahead of the mega global cricketing extravaganza, the LPL 2025 promises to be a high-intensity showcase of international and Sri Lankan talent, adding excitement for fans across the subcontinent in the build-up to the World Cup year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)