As South Africa thrashed India by 76 runs in the Super 8 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup, Proteas veteran batter David Miller said the Indian team is incredible, but it can be taken down by keeping it simple, staying in their lanes, and delivering under pressure. India's victory streak in T20 World Cups was halted in Ahmedabad by the side they stole one from in the final of the last World Cup. India suffered its first defeat in 18 matches in ICC events across white-ball formats since losing the finals of the 2023 World Cup against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"That they are beatable, India come with as I mentioned an incredible team, But I think for us in a tournament like this, it's about making sure that we do, as I said, I keep going back to the simple things and making sure that we stay in our lane as a player and do the job and get the job done. We're a mature team. A lot of guys have played together, and a lot of cricket for South Africa, and that goes a long way under pressure. So I think it's just staying in your lane, making sure that you get the job done and keep wanting more," David Miller told the reporters after the match.

Miller praised South Africa's bowlers for executing well and adapting with slower balls, especially speedster Lungi Ngidi and smart variations from veteran spinner Keshav Maharaj, against India's dangerous batting line-up, despite facing six left-handers. Maharaj and the pacers stayed composed and gradually broke through.

Ngidi was outstanding with his change of pace against India in Ahmedabad. The star speedster sent wicketless, but delivered a very economical spell where he gave away only 15 runs in four overs at an economy rate of just 3.80.

Maharaj, after leaking runs in his first two overs, bounced back with a game-changing third over, snatching three wickets in six balls--Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh and Arshdeep Singh--turning the match on its head .

"I mean, it is difficult. As I said, the guys executed really, really well. I thought they changed up quite a lot. Lungi Ngidi is coming in and bowling a lot of slow balls. Found that the Indian batting lineup is really dangerous. Keshav Maharaj. I mean, he's an experienced player, he's bowled a lot of overs his life and been in pressured situations, and it is difficult to come in and bowl to six lefties, but I thought he did so well. He changed it up, different lines around the wicket, all that kind of stuff and then the pace guys also got through the lefties. So it is an intimidating batting lineup, but slowly but surely we got through them," Miller added.

Coming to the match, South Africa made 187/7 in 20 overs after David Miller (63) and Dewald Brevis (45) stitched a brilliant 97-run stand for the fourth wicket. Tristan Stubbs played a brisk, unbeaten 44.

For India, Arshdeep Singh (2/28), Jasprit Bumrah (3/15), Varun Chakaravarthy (1/47), and Shivam Dube (1/32) were among the wicket-takers. Defending 188, South Africa's bowlers produced a brilliant all-round display.

None of the Indian batters hit a half-century. Shivam Dube top-scored with 42 as Proteas bundled out the defending champions for just 111 in 18.5 overs, thrashing the Men in Blue by 76 runs.

For South Africa, captain Aiden Markram (1/5), Marco Jansen (4/22), Keshav Maharaj (3/24) and Corbin Bosch (2/12) had a brilliant day with the ball.

