Lalit Modi Posts MS Dhoni's India Cements Contract On Twitter

Hitting out at former BCCI leadership under N Srinivasan, former commissioner of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Lalit Modi, shared an interesting post on social media on Monday that allegedly revealed the details about former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's contract as an employee of India Cements. The post suggests that Dhoni was offered the post of Vice-President (Marketing) on July 29, 2012, at the company's corporate office in Chennai. The contract details state that Dhoni was placed as the Company's Selection Grade IV officer on a basic pay of Rs 43,000 per month. Along with the basic pay, Dhoni was entitled to a Fixed Dearness Allowance of Rs 21,970 per month.

Modi, while sharing the document, also went on add on Twitter, "It seems only in #india #contempt after contempt continues by the #old #guards of @bcci - How ? My best guess is #northblock?. But most #puzzling is this #employment #contract of #MSD - WHY ? he earns 100's of crores a year will he #agree to be #SRINI'S #employee. bet there are many such contracts"

Dhoni is currently a part of the Rising Pune Supergiant team and is going through a rough phase with the bat in hand, having scored only 235 runs this season in 12 matches with just one fifty to his name.

He was previously a part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set up and it is more than likely that the 35-year-old will return to CSK colours once their suspension from the Indian Premier league is revoked.