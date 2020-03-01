 
La Liga's Special Tweet As Rohit Sharma Reaches Madrid To Watch El Clasico

Updated: 01 March 2020 16:39 IST

India opening batsman Rohit Sharma travelled to Madrid to watch El Clasico, to be played on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma posted a picture on his Instagram account. © Instagram

Rohit Sharma, who is recovering from a calf injury, flew to Madrid with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira to watch Real Madrid host Barcelona in the top of the table clash at the Santiago Bernabeu, to be played on Sunday. Rohit Sharma took to Twitter to reveal his excitement about watching the El Clasico live. "So good to be in beautiful Madrid for #ElClasico can't wait for the game tomorrow @LaLigaEN," Rohit Sharma tweeted. The Spanish league replied the India opening batsman by calling him "hitman". "Enjoy hitman," LaLiga replied on Twitter.

Rohit, 32, also attended the El Clasico Party hosted on the eve of the mega clash between the two Spanish giants.

Real Madrid will have their back against the wall as they have lost five games out of the last seven that they have played at home. 

Barcelona are two points clear of Real Madrid but a win for Zinedine Zidane's side will take them on top of the points table. 

Real Madrid, on Thursday, lost 1-2 to Manchester City by conceding two goals in the second-half, including a penalty in the Champions League last 16 first leg match. 

Real will be without skipper Sergio Ramos, who received a red card for tackling Gabriel Jesus, in the second leg when they travel to the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

On the other hand, Barcelona played out a 1-1 draw against Napoli where Arturo Vidal got a red card in the 89th minute at the Stadio San Paolo in Italy on Wednesday and he will not feature in the second leg at Camp Nou.

