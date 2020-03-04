Kyle Jamieson Makes New Zealand ODI Squad For Australia

New Zealand named rookie paceman Kyle Jamieson on Wednesday in a 15-man squad for the upcoming one-day series against Australia and kept faith with underperforming seamer Tim Southee. Jamieson shone in the recent ODI and Test series sweeps over India , including a five-wicket haul in the second Test against Virat Kohli 's men. "He's had a great start to his international career and will be a real asset for us in Australia," coach Gary Stead said. Southee retained his spot despite struggling for wickets in the one-day format, in contrast to his strong Test form.

The Black Caps' bowling attack has been bolstered by the return of Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson, who all missed the ODI series against India with injury.

New Zealand have not won an ODI series in Australia in 14 attempts and Stead said they would need all their experience to threaten the hosts.

"Playing Australia in Australia is one of the great challenges in world cricket," he said.

"We know they'll severely test us in all areas of the game."

The three-match series begins in Sydney on March 13.

New Zealand:

Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.