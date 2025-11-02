The New Zealand Cricket Team has included fast bowler Kyle Jamieson and spinner Ish Sodhi as New Zealand announced the T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against the West Indies. Uncapped Wellington Firebirds all-rounder Nathan Smith has also been included in the 14-strong squad and could be in line to make his T20I debut after featuring in squads against Sri Lanka home and away last season, according to a press release from New Zealand Cricket. Jamieson returns from the side injury that ruled him out of the ODI series against England, while Sodhi is back in the T20I squad after featuring against Australia at the Mount in early October.

The upcoming five-game series will be the Blackcaps' final T20I matches before coach Rob Walter names his preliminary squad to contest the ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in February 2026.

Matt Henry, who missed the final two ODIs against England with a calf strain, will miss the West Indies T20 series to undergo a pre-planned conditioning block to ensure he is ready for the ODI and Test series.

Kane Williamson wasn't considered for selection after earlier today announcing his retirement from T20 International cricket.

The West Indies touch down in New Zealand on Sunday night and will take on the Kiwis in five T20Is, three ODIs, and a three-Test series, which runs up until Christmas.

New Zealand coach Rob Walter welcomed the returns of Jamieson, Smith and Sodhi.

"Kyle's been back bowling this week and is tracking nicely for this series." Nathan's made an impressive start to his international career in the Test and ODI formats, and we back him to do the job if he gets his T20 chance in this series. Nathan's made an impressive start to his international career in the Test and ODI formats, and we back him to do the job if he gets his T20 chance in this series," he said, as quoted by the New Zealand Cricket press release.

"Ish is our most capped T20I player, and it's always great to be able to add his skills, energy and experience to the group. Matt has played every game for the BLACKCAPS since the tour to Zimbabwe in July - so it's the right moment for him to have a short break, and the fact he will also get some time to rehab his calf is another upside," he added.

Walter said that his side will be looking forward to the upcoming five-game series.

"It's great to have five opportunities to take on a dangerous side like the West Indies. I know the team is looking forward to getting into the rhythm of a full series and building some momentum following the rain-affected series to start the summer. The T20 World Cup is coming closer and will obviously be part of people's thinking, but we need to make sure our focus is on the series at home and playing well in front of our home fans," he concluded.

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi.

Series schedule:

First T20I: Auckland, November 5.

Second T20I: Auckland, November 6.

Third T20I: Nelson, November 9.

Fourth T20I: Nelson, November 10.

Fifth T20I: Dunedin, November 13.

