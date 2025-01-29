Virat Kohli returned to domestic red-ball cricket after a gap of 12 years, practicing with the Delhi state players ahead of their Ranji Trophy match against Railways, starting January 30. On the second consecutive day of his practice at the Arun Jaitley stadium, Virat gave the perfect example of his grounded nature, as he refused help to carry his kit in and out, doing everything on his own, just like before. Though Kohli last played for Delhi in 2012, against Uttar Pradesh, those who have known him over this period, say not a lot has changed.

As the Delhi team manager Mahesh Bhati reached out to Virat, offering his help in carrying he kit bag around, the Indian cricket team star turned it down, saying it is his stuff and only he should carry it.

'Virat, teri help kara dete hain ["Virat, let us help you].' He replied, 'Bhaia, kya baat kar rahe ho? Mere khelne ka samaan hai, mai khud leke jaunga ["Bhaia, what are you saying? It's my playing gear, I'll carry it myself]'. He carried the kit bag on his shoulders and went inside the dressing room," Bhati said in an interview with the Times of India.

Bhati also revealed that he and Virat recalled the old times and laughed about how things used tobe during the Under-19 days.

"I was the coach when Virat played Under-19. He played under my coaching only. We have shared a great bond since the beginning. I also love cracking jokes, and so does he. So, we were recalling old memories and bursting into laughter. The first thing he asked was, 'Bhaia, matting pe ab ladke nahi khelte kya? [Bhaia, don't boys play on matting anymore?]' I said, 'Pagal ho gaya hai tu! Matting kaha hai ab? Ab kahin Delhi mein matting nahi milegi [Where is matting now? You won't find matting anywhere in Delhi anymore]."

"He said he used to play cut shots and pull shots on matting. He added, 'Bhaia, maza bada aata tha pull marne mein, awaaz sahi aati thi.'" [Bhaia, hitting pull shots was so much fun; the sound was just perfect]

"Whichever player has played on matting, you will see them play cut and pull shots elegantly, freely, and with confidence. The old players, including Virat, do that really well. It's because of the cricket they played on matting."

"Virat also recalled the moments when he used to play on grounds with uneven surfaces and long grass. Back then, matting used to serve as the pitch for them. Bouncers, cuts, pulls, and short-pitched deliveries were the scenes cricketers loved, and Virat spoke about all of that."

"Maine kaha, 'Matting ki story khatam ho gayi hai, cricket bahut change ho gayi hai [The matting story is over; cricket has changed a lot]' He said, 'Cricket ka maza usi mein tha [The fun of cricket was in that]."

"Virat also shared an incident when he and another batter were playing on matting with thick grass all around. He hit a shot and assumed it was a boundary, but when they came together for a fist bump, the fielder ran them out," Bhati shared.