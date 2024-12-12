Seamer Kwena Maphaka has earned his maiden South Africa call-up to the 50-over team, even as Kagiso Rabada, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen and Keshav Maharaj mark their return for the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan. Maphaka, 18, has played four T20Is for South Africa, after being named Player of the Tournament at this year's ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup, where he took 21 wickets at an average of 9.71. He joins a fast-bowling department featuring Rabada and Ottneil Baartman, alongside all-rounders Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo. Rabada makes his return to the ODI squad for the first time since the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup semi-final against Australia in Kolkata.

The squad will be led by Temba Bavuma, who is back after being injured in an ODI against Ireland in October. In the batting department, South Africa are boosted by the return of David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen, who last featured in an ODI in December 2023 against India.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi is also back in the ODI set-up, especially after opting out of a central contract and has since been a part of the Proteas squad for the ongoing T20Is against Pakistan.

The ODIs against Pakistan, starting from December 17 at Boland Park in Paarl, followed by matches in Newlands, Cape Town, on December 19 and Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on December 22, will serve as preparation for South Africa ahead of next year's ICC Champions Trophy.

"We have named our strongest squad available, with each player capable of being a match-winner on their day, and we are extremely excited to see how this group performs together. The bowling line-up features one of the fastest in the game in KG, and this series offers another great opportunity for a young talent like Kwena to come in and learn first-hand from the best.

"In the batting department, we are thrilled to welcome back David and Heinrich, two of the most destructive players in the game. Overall, we are very pleased with this squad. This series will be crucial in fine-tuning our combinations ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy next year, and we are looking forward to the challenge," said head coach Rob Walter.

Advertisement

South Africa squad for ODIs against Pakistan: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi and Rassie van der Dussen

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)