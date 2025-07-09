Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis slammed his sixth ODI hundred, which guided the hosts to a comfortable 99-run victory over Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. With this win, the Islanders clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1, as per the International Cricket Council (ICC) official website. Mendis smashed a superb 124 from just 115 deliveries as Sri Lanka amassed 285/7 in the series decider, and that proved too much for Bangladesh as they were bundled out for 186 in reply.

It saw Sri Lanka clinch a 2-1 series triumph, with Mendis hitting his sixth ODI century and deservedly named Player of the Series for his 225 runs across the three matches.

For the right-hander, it was a case of redemption as he was dismissed for 56 in the second match of the series in Colombo when well set in Sri Lanka's run chase as Bangladesh went on to record a series-levelling 16-run win.

Mendis was thrilled to make a contribution to the victory, especially after the disappointment surrounding the loss in the second match of the series.

"Very pleased with the knock today. I was disappointed with what happened in Colombo. I had got a start and couldn't finish. Here I was determined to bat through the innings and very satisfied," he said after the match, as quoted by the ICC.

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who was one of six batters to reach double figures in the Pallekele contest with 28, rued the lack of any meaningful partnerships during the run chase as the Asian side were dismissed in the 40th over in reply.

"We just couldn't put together partnerships like Sri Lanka. They had a big partnership after they lost three wickets for 100 runs. Partnerships in the middle overs are crucial. We got a couple of 40s, but winning is hard without these partnerships in ODI cricket," Mehidy said.

The teams will now face off in a three-match T20I series, with the first game to be played in Pallekele on Thursday.

