India's left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav had an eventful stint in the County Championship recently. He picked up a career-best 10-wicket match haul to spin Yorkshire to an innings-and-106-run victory over Essex at Headingley. Kuldeep took 4-70 in the first innings before returning figures of 6-50 in the second innings and grabbed his first 10-wicket match haul in first-class cricket, which in turn secured Yorkshire's Division One status inside three days.

Kuldeep, who joined Yorkshire on a short-term contract in July, earned the County Championship Player of the Round award for his match figures of 10-120. Kuldeep's performance comes at a time when he has not been getting regular opportunities in the Indian cricket team's playing XI.

"Sometimes you just have to go with the team combination or strategy, unfortunately or fortunately. Definitely, you feel bad for yourself when you're not playing, when you're not part of the playing XI," Kuldeep told Neil Manthorp and former England fast bowler Steve Harmison in a talkSPORT interview.

"You want to play because when you are in the squad, you want to play, but sometimes it doesn't happen because of whatever the management thinks. Last year, I was hoping to get a chance in a few games, but it's okay. Maybe next time."

He added that he came to the County Championship with the aim of proving a point.

"I am just here to enjoy. It is all about enjoying. When you are enjoying, you end up bowling to the best of your ability. I personally feel it's (the English county experience) very good for batters and spinners. Obviously, you will see seaming conditions here and there, but you play here to get used to the challenges you face. You're not going to face them back home because you grew up playing there and you know the conditions pretty well," Kuldeep said.

"So you come here and face different challenges, different conditions. Some pitches are very dry here; if you go to the south side, you'll feel that there's a dryness in the wicket. When you come a bit north, like Yorkshire, you'll see a bit of cold."

Featured Video Of The Day

India Ends CWG Boxing Campaign With Record-Breaking Seven Gold Medals