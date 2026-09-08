Former England captain Kevin Pietersen returns to the national team after 12 years, taking up the role of a mentor in the white-ball side. With an eye on next year's ODI World Cup in South Africa, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) roped in Pietersen, hoping to build a side that can challenge for the title in 2027. Pietersen, who recently worked with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) as a mentor, drew a cheeky comment from India's KL Rahul that left the internet ROFL.

Pietersen and Rahul worked together at the Delhi Capitals for one season before the Englishman decided to move on. As Pietersen prepares for a new chapter in his career as a coach or mentor, Rahul pulled his leg, asking if his new role also comes with a trip to the Maldives.

"Is the Maldives holiday included in the package? @kevinpietersen."Rahul commented on an Instagram post shared by England cricket.

Pietersen responded to Rahul's post with laughing emoticons. Even Delhi Capitals joined the social media banter, asking Pietersen, "What's a mentor?"

For the unversed, the Delhi Capitals team spent a few days in the Maldives midway through the IPL 2025 season, with Pietersen also in company.

Kevin Pietersen As England Mentor

Pietersen will join Brendon McCullum's white-ball coaching setup for England's upcoming Vitality IT20 and Metro Bank ODI series against Sri Lanka later this month. The coaching team will also include Marcus Trescothick, Tim Southee, Jeetan Patel and Sarah Taylor.

Pietersen will also be involved in England's white-ball tours of Australia and South Africa this winter. He will then rejoin the team for the home series against Pakistan and New Zealand next summer before working with the squad during the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

After being appointed as specialist mentor, Pietersen said, "I am immensely proud to have been asked to help this team on their journey to win a World Cup in South Africa. Putting on the England uniform again for the first time since 2014 is a profound honour and a deeply special moment."

"We have an incredibly talented white-ball squad, and I am excited to get in the trenches and work relentlessly hard with these players to maximise their potential. To be a part of Brendon's think tank over the next 12 months is a fantastic opportunity, and I cannot wait to get started," the former England cricketer said as England Cricket.

With ANI Inputs

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