India wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul made his Test debut in 2014 and has since quickly gone on to become one of the most loved cricketers. On Tuesday, he thanked his supporters after he reached five million followers on micro-blogging site Twitter. "Your support has made this journey special. Through the highs and lows, always together," tweeted Rahul, who is currently in Australia ahead of India's Test series Down Under. "Thank you and grateful for all your love. #5Million Followers," he wrote.

Since his debut Down Under, Rahul has played 36 Tests, 35 ODIs and 45 T20 Internationals.

The right-handed batsman has become a prolific run-getter for India, especially in the limited overs formats.

Rahul has scored 1332 runs in ODIs at an average of 45.93 with four centuries and 1542 runs in T20Is at an average of 44.05 with two hundreds.

Rahul's consistent performances saw him named vice-captain for India's limited overs leg of their ongoing tour of Australia, with regular vice-captain Rohit Sharma absent due to fitness problems.

Rahul also took over the captaincy of Kings XI Punjab for the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rahul had a prolific season in the IPL as well, finishing as the top run-scorer, even as his team failed to reach the knockout stages.

Rahul is currently preparing for India's four-Test series against Australia.