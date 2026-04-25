Unstoppable, unbelievable - adjectives are falling short for KL Rahul after what he produced for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings in an IPL 2026 match. On a hot afternoon in the national capital on Saturday, Rahul turned up the heat further with a mammoth 152* off 67 balls. His innings included 16 fours and nine sixes. It is the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history, surpassing Abhishek Sharma's 141 (SRH vs Punjab Kings, 2025). This also marks just the third 150-plus score in IPL history, after Chris Gayle's 175* (RCB vs Pune Warriors, 2013) and Brendon McCullum's 158* (KKR vs RCB, 2008). It's the first time in 13 years that a batter has scored 150-plus in IPL. In fact, it's the highest score by an Indian in men's T20s.

KL Rahul is the first player in IPL history to score multiple centuries for three different franchises.

PBKS: 2

LSG: 2

DC: 2

His 47-ball century on the day was also the fastest of his IPL career.

Highest individual scores in the IPL

175* - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013

158* - Brendon McCullum (KKR) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2008

152* - KL Rahul (DC) vs PBKS, Delhi, 2026

141 - Abhishek Sharma (SRH) vs PBKS, Hyderabad, 2025

Highest individual scores by an Indian in Men's T20s

152* - KL Rahul vs PBKS, Delhi, 2026

151 - Tilak Varma vs Meghalaya, Rajkot, 2024

148 - Abhishek Sharma vs Bengal, Secunderabad, 2025

147 - Shreyas Iyer vs Sikkim, Indore, 2019

146* - Punit Bisht vs Mizoram, Chennai, 2021

Rahul blended grace with power to script a stroke-filled 152, the third-highest individual IPL score, while Nitish Rana (91) batted with authority as the duo powered hosts Delhi Capitals to a mammoth 264 for 2 against Punjab Kings here on Saturday.

Setting a target for the first time this season, the Capitals came out with clear intent, attacking anything in their arc from the outset. The home team hit a total of 29 fours and 13 sixes to put on board the highest total of the 2026 IPL season.

Striking at over 200 throughout the 20 overs, Rahul (152 off 67 balls) unfurled a range of classical strokes all around the ground, seamlessly combining timing with aggression to put up the highest-score ever by an Indian in the IPL.

With the knock, he also became only the third player to go beyond 150-run mark after Chris Gayle (175) and Brendon McCullum (158).

Dropped on 18 by Shashank Singh, he made full use of the reprieve, forging a 220-run stand with local boy Rana for the second wicket. It was second biggest stand in IPL history behind 229 set by Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Rana looked completely at ease on his home ground. His 44-ball knock, laced with 11 fours and 4 sixes, provided the perfect foil as the duo kept the scoreboard ticking at a brisk pace.

Rahul set the tone early, striking back-to-back boundaries in the second over before Pathum Nissanka chipped in with a crisp four.

Although Punjab struck an early blow with Nissanka top-edging to the keeper, their bowlers found little respite thereafter. They were also guilty of a few misfields, which only added to their woes.

Rahul and Rana seized control, punishing anything loose and propelling Delhi to 68 for one, DC's best powerplay score of the season before plundering 145 runs in the middle overs.

Rana then shifted gears in spectacular fashion, taking apart Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett in the 12th over for 28 runs.

The left-hander dealt exclusively in boundaries, smashing two sixes and four fours in a sequence of 6,4,4,4,4,6.

At the other end, Rahul was equally ruthless, taking a liking to Vijaykumar Vyshak in the 16th over, from which he plundered three sixes and a four, as Delhi tightened their grip on the contest.

with PTI inputs

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