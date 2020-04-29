Andre Russell is celebrating his 32nd birthday on Wednesday and the all-rounder was greeted with a special wish from his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). KKR posted a throwback video on their official Twitter handle on Wednesday where Andre Russell can be seen singing a hit Bollywood song "Subah hone na de" from the movie 'Desi Boyz'. "#ViralVideo: Watch birthday boy @Russell12A singing Hindi song 'Subah hone na de' Dre Russ is one of them 'Desi Boyz' after all! May you keep entertaining us on and off the field for many years to come! #HappyBirthdayAndre #DreRuss #Bollywood #KolkataKnightRiders #Cricket," KKR captioned the video.

Russell's rendition of the Hindi song was appreciated by his KKR teammates.

Andre Russell was the leading run-getter for KKR in last year's IPL, where the Kolkata-based franchise ended the league stage at fifth position, failing to qualify for the play-offs.

Russell had scored 510 runs in 14 games at an impressive strike rate of over 204.

The all-rounder also chipped in with the ball as he took 11 wickets in the tournament.

Russell was roped in by KKR as cover for Jacques Kallis back in 2014 and he has been an integral part of the team since then.

The 13th edition of the IPL was postponed indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on April 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ongoing health crisis has affected more than 3 million people worldwide.