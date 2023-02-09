Shikhar Dhawan is currently out of the Indian team. The veteran left-handed opener has been a rock for India in the white-ball formats in the last few years. However, currently the team management is looking to go for younger options in ODIs. It means that Dhawan has work at hand if he is to have any hope of making a comeback. He is still playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will be eager to leave a mark. Meanwhile, Dhawan posted a funny video on Instagram, with the caption: "Kis baat ki 14 February (what's the point of 14 february)? #Valentine2023 #theboys"

"What's your valentine day plan bro?" a man in the video asks Dhawan.

To which, the star cricketer replies: "Agar kismat mein na likhi ho pari, toh kis baat ki 14 february (If there is no angel written in fate, what's the point of 14 february)"

Dhawan led Team India in the ODI series against Bangladesh, where the visitors lost 2-1 in the three-match series. Despite ending up on the losing side, Ishan became the highlight of the series after he smashed his maiden ODI double ton in the third match. The series was a forgetful one for Dhawan as he only scored 18 runs in three matches, resulting in him getting excluded from the team for the ODIs against Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

Sponsored by Vuukle

However, India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin came in support of Dhawan and called him a "stalwart of white-ball cricket."

"Only when the Top 3 failed, we had problems in the past. Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli. We talk a lot about Rohit and Kohli, but Dhawan is a stalwart. He was silently doing his job. Will his place be a big void to fill for Team India?," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"Should we go back to Shikhar Dhawan, or should we groom Ishan Kishan, who has just scored a double hundred? Instead of backing a player on the basis of one huge score, we should see what the team requires. Which character will deliver under pressure? Which character will serve us for a long time?," he added.

Dhawan has played a total of 167 ODI matches for India and scored a whopping total of 6793 runs, laced with 17 centuries and 39 half-centuries.

Featured Video Of The Day

Dipa Karmakar Handed 21-Month Ban After Failing Dope Test