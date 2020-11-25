Former Indian cricketer Kiran More took to Twitter on Wednesday, to share pictures of his Team India jersey from the 1992 World Cup. More uploaded four images, with the cricketer seen wearing the jersey in three of them. "Look what I found myself! The original jersey of the 1992 @ICC@cricketworldcup, still fits me very well. It brought back all the fond memories, what a tournament it was, as the great Richie Benaud would say on air: simply superb! #cricket," read the caption on the tweet.

Look what I found myself! The original jersey of the 1992 @ICC @cricketworldcup, still fits me very well. It brought back all the fond memories, what a tournament it was, as the great Richie Benaud would say on air: simply superb! #cricket pic.twitter.com/puqpXauUk5 — Kiran More (@JockMore) November 25, 2020

More had previously shared a picture on the social media platform from the inauguration ceremony of the 1992 World Cup in Sydney. "Remember this inauguration of the 1992 @ICC@cricketworldcup in Sydney, good to know that @BCCI will be wearing a similar jersey during the upcoming ODI series against @CricketAus @azharflicks @RaviShastriOfc @sanjaymanjrekar @pravin__amre @sachin_rt@vinodkambli349#AjayJadeja," read the caption on the tweet.

The 1992 Cricket World Cup was held in Australia and New Zealand. Pakistan won the tournament for the first time, defeating England in the final by a margin of 22 runs.

While Pakistan defeated New Zealand in the semi-final, England reached the final following a triumph against South Africa.

Promoted

New Zealand batsman Martin Crowe finished as the leading run-scorer in the edition, accumulating 456 runs. Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram accounted for the highest number of dismissals, picking 18 wickets.

India finished seventh in the round-robin stage of the tournament, just above Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. Mohammad Azharuddin was the highest run-getter in the edition for the Indian team, scoring 332 runs.