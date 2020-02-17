 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Kings XI Punjab Set To Acquire CPL Franchise St Lucia Zouks

Updated: 17 February 2020 22:11 IST

Kings XI Punjab is set to acquire the St Lucia franchise of the Caribbean Premier League, becoming the second IPL team to own a CPL outfit after Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kings XI Punjab Set To Acquire CPL Franchise St Lucia Zouks
Kings XI Punjab will become the second IPL team after KKR to own a CPL outfit. © Twitter

Kings XI Punjab is set to acquire the St Lucia franchise of the Caribbean Premier League, becoming the second IPL team to own a CPL outfit after Kolkata Knight Riders. "We are about to sign an agreement to be part of CPL. We are getting the St Lucia franchise. The structure and name of the company will only be communicated after we get BCCI's approval," KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia told PTI on Monday. "Mohit Burman (co-owner) is in the Caribbean at the moment to sign the agreement. We want to especially thank the Prime Minister of St Lucia Allan Chastanet and Tourism Minister Dominic Fedde for making this possible. We have been pursuing this for almost nine months," added Wadia. 

St Lucia Zouks is one of the six teams competing in the CPL. The team is led by former West Indies captain Darren Sammy. 

Another Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders had acquired Trinbago Knight Riders in 2015. 

It is the most successful CPL franchise till date, having won three titles. 

St Lucia's best performance till date came in 2016 when it finished fourth. The Caribbean Premier League, which began in 2013, is among the established T20 leagues in the world. 

Pete Russell, Chief Operating Officer of the Hero CPL, said: "We are hugely excited to welcome this ownership team to the CPL family and we are looking forward to seeing where they take the Zouks during the upcoming season and beyond. 

"They bring with them a wealth of experience which is fantastic news for both the CPL and St Lucia as a whole." 

St Lucia Prime Minister Chastanet also welcomed the development. 

"I welcome the new owners of the Saint Lucia Zouks and hope that their new energy and drive will inspire the team to excel," said Chastanet. 

"Saint Lucians continue to root for the Zouks and we are encouraged by the confidence that Mr. Mohit Burman and his team have placed in the players and Saint Lucia," he added. 

The 2020 CPL will be held from August 19 to September 26. 

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore's former owner Vijay Mallya had lost ownership of CPL team Barbados Tridents last year. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Kings XI Punjab Kings XI Punjab St Lucia Zouks Cricket Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Knight Riders
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kings XI Punjab is set to acquire the St Lucia Zouks franchise of CPL
  • KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia confirmed the news on Monday
  • St Lucia Zouks is led by former West Indies captain Darren Sammy
Related Articles
IPL 2020 To Begin On March 29, Mumbai Indians Face Chennai Super Kings In Tournament Opener
IPL 2020 To Begin On March 29, Mumbai Indians Face Chennai Super Kings In Tournament Opener
IPL 2020: Ravi Bishnoi "Very Excited" To Spend Time With Anil Kumble
IPL 2020: Ravi Bishnoi "Very Excited" To Spend Time With Anil Kumble
Ravichandran Ashwin To Mankad "Anyone That Goes Out Of The Crease" In IPL 2020
Ravichandran Ashwin To Mankad "Anyone That Goes Out Of The Crease" In IPL 2020
Watch: After Big Pay Day In IPL Auction, Glenn Maxwell Slams 39-Ball 83
Watch: After Big Pay Day In IPL Auction, Glenn Maxwell Slams 39-Ball 83
IPL Auction 2020: Anil Kumble Reveals Why Kings XI Punjab Spent Big For Glenn Maxwell
IPL Auction 2020: Anil Kumble Reveals Why Kings XI Punjab Spent Big For Glenn Maxwell
Advertisement

Advertisement

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.