Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has expressed his thoughts on the rumours of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli coming out of their retirement to play Test cricket. Team India suffered a 0-2 drubbing at home in the Test series against South Africa last week. Since then, there have been rumours that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked Sharma and Kohli to come out of their Test retirements. With rumours spreading quickly, Pieteresen said the rumours need to be taken seriously. The former England cricketer highlighted that the survival of Test cricket is a hot topic, and if Kohli and Sharma want to play again, they must play.

"I don't always believe what I read in the media or on social media. But, if it's half true that both Virat and Rohit are considering playing Test cricket again, then it needs to be taken very very seriously. The survival of Test cricket is a hot topic of conversation and if the biggest stars in the game are wanting to play it again, they must play," former England cricketer Pietersen wrote on X.

I don't always believe what I read in the media or on social media. But, if it's half true that both Virat and Rohit are considering playing Test cricket again, then it needs to be taken very very seriously.

The survival of Test cricket is a hot topic of conversation and if the... — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) November 30, 2025

Kohli announced his retirement from the longest format in May. Kohli scored 9230 runs in 123 Test matches at an average of 46.85.

After Kohli announced his retirement, Rohit also bid adieu to the longest format in May. The 38-year-old notched up 4301 runs in 67 Test matches. Sharma had a good average of 40.57.

Apart from Test cricket, the Indian legends Kohli and Rohit have also stepped away from T20I cricket. The duo retired from T20Is after lifting the ICC T20 World Cup title in Barbados last year.

Rohit and Kohli, who only play ODI cricket, will be back in action during the three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting Sunday in Ranchi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)