Kevin Pietersen Belittles England's Ashes Squad, Gets Brutally Trolled

Updated: 28 September 2017 09:34 IST

England's squad contained three uncapped players in 23-year-old Somerset fast bowler Craig Overton, 20-year-old Hampshire leg-spinner Mason Crane and Surrey wicket-keeper Ben Foakes, 24.

Kevin Pietersen dubbed England's Ashes squad as 'horrendous'. © AFP

Kevin Pietersen is not one to shy away from giving his opinion, no matter who it might offend. But some fans have been left shell-shocked by his brutal assessment of the 16-man England squad selected to take on Australia this winter. The former England batsman took to Twitter on Wednesday and dubbed the English Ashes team as 'horrendous' and "they may as well not go". English fans didn't take the criticism lying down and berated Pietersen's post by calling him "bitter". Just a day earlier, following news of Ben Stokes' arrest, the right-hand batsman had suggested England would be hopeless without him.

Stokes was included in England's despite his recent arrest on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm.

The Durham all-rounder was dropped for Wednesday's fourth one-day international against West Indies at The Oval after being arrested early on Monday in Bristol following England's win in the third ODI in the southwest city on Sunday.

Needless to say, English fans were not too thrilled with the comments made by Pietersen.

England's squad contained three uncapped players in 23-year-old Somerset fast bowler Craig Overton, 20-year-old Hampshire leg-spinner Mason Crane, who will provide spin support to Moeen Ali, and Surrey wicket-keeper Ben Foakes, 24, included as cover for first-choice gloveman Jonny Bairstow.

Meanwhile, there were recalls for middle-order batsmen James Vince and Gary Ballance despite the pair's struggles during their previous Test stints.

England Squad: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Gary Ballance, Jake Ball, Craig Overton, Mason Crane, Ben Foakes.

Fixtures:

Nov 04-05: v Western Australia XI, Perth

Nov 08-11: v Cricket Australia XI, Adelaide

Nov 15-18 v Cricket Australia XI, Townsville (d/n)

Nov 23-27: 1st Test v Australia, Brisbane

Dec 02-06: 2nd Test v Australia Adelaide (d/n)

Dec 09-10: v Cricket Australia XI, Perth

Dec 14-18: 3rd Test v Australia, Perth

Dec 26-30 4th Test v Australia, Melbourne

Jan 04-08: 5th Test v Australia, Sydney

