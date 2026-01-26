The 2025-26 edition of the SA20 came to an end on Sunday, with Sunrisers Eastern Cape clinching the title after defeating Pretoria Capitals in the final in Cape Town. Eastern Cape, the most successful team in SA20 history, lived up to their reputation by securing their third title in four years. Chasing a target of 159, Sunrisers were reduced to 48/4 in 8.4 overs. However, Tristan Stubbs (63*) and Matthew Breetzke (68*) steadied the innings with impressive half-centuries, guiding their side to victory with four balls to spare.

Sunrisers needed nine runs in the final over, and Stubbs delivered by smashing two big sixes off Bryce Parsons to seal the win. As soon as the winning runs were scored, Sunrisers co-owner Kavya Maran broke into a jubilant celebration.

"In the viral footage, Kavya bursted into an ecstatic celebration, rising from her seat and stylishly signalling 'three' to mark Sunrisers' historic third title win."

She's still laughing at yu for 3 Fcking timesss ra benchodddd https://t.co/eQReB5Ez7D pic.twitter.com/puGIxKxIHG — Yash(@YashR066) January 25, 2026

A glorious sold-out Newlands crowd was treated to entertainment of the highest quality with Sunrisers captain Tristan Stubbs (63 not out off 41 balls) and Matthew Breetzke (68 not out off 49 balls) sharing an unbroken 114-run partnership for the fifth wicket to take their team over the line by six wickets with four balls to spare in a chase of 159.

The heroics were required after Dewald Brevis (101 off 56 balls) had earlier constructed one of his finest T20 innings in Pretoria's total of 158 for 7.

The match was won and lost in the last two overs of Pretoria Capitals innings and especially after Brevis got out off the second ball of the 19th over and Roston Chase (4 not out off 9 balls), Keshav Maharaj (0 off 3 balls) and Lizaad Williams (0 not out off 1 ball) managed just three off 10 deliveries.

"So stoked, can't explain it. Don't know what we did or how we did it. Me and Matty out there, we were calm but probably were panicking too (laughs). We know we bat so well together. Kept looking for an over to get momentum. Came in the 16th over and we ran with it. Funny things happen under pressure," said Stubbs after the win.

(With PTI Inputs)