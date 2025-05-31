As India prepares for a crucial five-match Test series in England starting June 20, the omissions of Sarfaraz Khan and Shreyas Iyer from the squad have triggered plenty of debate. Both batters were widely expected to be part of the team, especially with the retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Instead, the selectors opted for Karun Nair, marking a surprise recall after nearly eight years, and handed Sai Sudharsan his maiden call-up. The buzz now is whether Nair's resurgence came at the cost of Sarfaraz and Iyer's Test futures.

The announcement of India's 18-member Test squad for the England tour raised more than a few eyebrows. With two batting spots available due to the recent retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the general belief was that Shreyas Iyer and Sarfaraz Khan – both of whom played for India in the last year – were front-runners. However, in a surprising move, the selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir, chose to go in a different direction.

Karun Nair, who last played a Test for India in 2017, was recalled following an outstanding domestic season. Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan was rewarded for consistent performances with a maiden call-up. These selections meant there was no place for Sarfaraz or Iyer, and the decision has since drawn mixed reactions.

Former India pacer Atul Wassan believes the omissions were driven more by perception than performance. Speaking on the 12th episode of Bails and Banter on OTTPlay, Wassan suggested that Sarfaraz and Iyer were overlooked due to doubts about their ability to succeed in English conditions.

“Sarfaraz made three fifties and a hundred but didn't get a single game in Australia. It's this perception that he may not perform overseas. Same with Shreyas Iyer – people feel he hasn't done enough in red-ball cricket,” Wassan said. “On the other hand, the buzz was all about Karun Nair. Sometimes the team management just backs a gut feeling.”

Sarfaraz had a memorable debut earlier this year, scoring 62 against England before being run out due to a mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja. He backed it up with a 68* in the next innings and went on to score another fifty and his maiden Test century – 150 vs New Zealand in Bengaluru. Despite his performances, he did not feature in a single match in the Australia series and now finds himself out of the squad entirely.

Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, last played a Test during the England series before a back injury sidelined him. While he returned strongly in white-ball cricket – playing a key role in India's Champions Trophy win – his red-ball spot remains elusive. His exclusion from BCCI's central contracts list earlier this year had already hinted at his uncertain Test future.

Karun Nair, meanwhile, made a strong case with 863 runs in nine Ranji Trophy matches and 779 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His consistent form seems to have convinced the selectors to give him another shot in the longest format.

