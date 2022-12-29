Kane Williamson scored an unbeaten double century on Thursday to give New Zealand an edge against Pakistan on the fourth day of the ongoing first Test at National Stadium Karachi. The visitors declared their innings on 612 for 9 in their first innings. The former skipper rode his luck to hand the Blackcaps a 174-run lead as they try to force a result in a Test that appeared to be meandering toward a draw and take charge of the two-match series.

Williamson reached 200 with a single off spinner Abrar Ahmed, batting for ten hours and striking 21 boundaries and a six in an innings which saw him overturn two leg-before decisions on 13 and 116.

Watch the moment Kane Williamson raced to his double hundred:

Fifth Test double century for Kane Williamson. A fantastic effort #PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/tEOiqMRYJB — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 29, 2022

It is worth noting that Williamson has become the first New Zealand batter to hit five double centuries in Test cricket. He surpassed Brendon McCullum, who scored four Test double tons.

In the first Test vs Pakistan, Williamson survived two stumpings off spinner Nauman Ali on 15 and 21.

Resuming on 440 for 6 on Thursday, Williamson and Ish Sodhi defied Pakistan's bowling in the first session as the pair took the total to 595 before their seventh wicket stand was broken.

Sodhi was caught off Ahmed for 65 to better his previous best, also against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi in 2018.

Tim Southee and Neil Wagner fell without scoring as New Zealand lost three wickets in the space of two runs, but last man Ajaz Patel held his ground to help Williamson reach the milestone.

Ahmed finished with 5 for 205 -- his second five-wicket haul -- while Nauman Ali took 3 for 185.

New Zealand are playing their first Test series in Pakistan for 20 years.

(With AFP Inputs)

