In a candid chat during a podcast, Dhanashree Verma spoke publicly about her divorce from Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal for the first time. While Dhanashree didn't specifically opened up on what led to her separation from Chahal, she did highlight the negativity, fear and doubts that she and her family went through as the couple decided to part ways. During the chat, Dhanashree also took an swipe at Chahal, who had made some big revelations about their divorce on Raj Shamani's podcast.

“Pata nahi kaun kal uth ke podcast pe aa jaye kya bol de. So much fear with that to start off with.” She laughed as she added, “Mujhe bhoot se nahi dar lagta. I am not scared of ghosts. I am not scared of dark. It's crazy, It's true. I am actually not scared of ghosts, darkness, heights, nothing. But podcasts.”

During the conversation, Dhanashree was also asked about her perspective on 'love'. She said that just like anyone else on the planet, she also wants 'love'.

"I think we all want love in life. Like, who doesn't want to be loved? Yeah. We all do," Dhanashree said on the Humans of Bombay podcast when asked "What do you think about love, having seen the ups, the downs?"

"Somewhere, we all hope, we have that faith, and sometimes love is something that drives you also. Yeah, you know, self-love is necessary, because of course, self-love is number one. You know, love yourself first, then find love," she added.

Dhanashree, a dancer and actress by profession, said that her parents also want the same thing for her. But, she is leaving it all open to fate, suggesting it will happen if it's meant to be.

"Of course, I agree to all of that, but if there is something good written for me ahead in my life, why not? Yeah, why not? In fact, parents also want the same thing, friends also want the same thing, and I myself want that it should be good. Like, you know, who doesn't want love? Yeah, we are all hungry for love today. That is what is lacking, I feel. We all want it, of course, and it's the most beautiful feeling. It is, it is, it is very Bollywood. Yeah, it is all that ringing, it is all that, you know, flowers falling on you and all of that. Who doesn't want that feeling? We all do. Yeah. And we all must go through that. Everyone should have that kind of love. So, yes, that's my take, like, I will open it with, like, an open universe," Dhanashree said.