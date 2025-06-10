Australian cricket team skipper Pat Cummins said that he will be 'surprised' if South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is sledged over his recent one-month drug ban during the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final. Rabada missed a major chunk of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after testing positive for a recreational drug. He did play a few matches for Gujarat Titans but his performances were quite disappointing. Cummins was asked whether the Australia cricketers will be sledging the pacer over the incident and he had a clear answer that put all the doubts to rest.

“It's not really our style," Cummins told The Guardian. “I'd be surprised if that came up."

As Australia prepares for a shot at winning back-to-back World Test Championship (WTC) titles, skipper Pat Cummins believes it's not just individual brilliance but collective resilience that has defined his side's success over the last two years.

With the final set to take place at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground against South Africa, Cummins is clear-eyed about what's brought his team this far: trust, composure, and a belief in shared responsibility.

“It takes a whole army really,” Cummins told cricket.com.au, acknowledging the efforts of not just the 15-plus players who have featured in this WTC cycle, but also the backroom staff. “There's a real trust and calmness in the group that comes from having success over the last couple of years.”

"You need players across different conditions, different injuries, and the pleasing thing as well is we've had quite a few debutants in this cycle who have stepped up and really made a name for themselves. There's a real trust and calmness in the group that comes from having success over the last couple of years. The Christchurch victory, with Alex Carey getting 98 not out, we had no right to win that match, but we found a way. And last summer, the MCG was one of the great Test matches – late on day five, out of nowhere, we found a way of winning.

"When the moments get tense yeah there's a real want for players to stand up and a real trust from others that they will."

(With IANS inputs)