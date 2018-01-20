JP Duminy Smokes 37 Runs In A Single Over, Creates New Record

South African cricketer JP Duminy created a new World record as he scored 37 runs in a single over in a momentum one-day cup match for his team Cape Cobras on Wednesday. It was sheer carnage as the left-handed batsman smoked leg-spinner Eddie Leie for five sixes, a four and a double in an over. One run was off a no-ball in the over. With this feat, Duminy also broke the South African List A record for most runs scored in a single over. It started in the 36th over while chasing against the opposition Knights when Cobras were comfortably placed at 208 for 2 in the 36th over of a chase of 240. But Duminy, batting on 34 off 30 balls, wanted to steal a bonus point.
The 33-year-old smashed the first four balls for maximums. Then he hit the fifth delivery for a couple. The sixth ball by Leie was a no-ball which was hit for a four through extra cover by the South African. That took the tally to 31 runs in the over. Duminy heaved the last ball for a six again which secured his place in history as the batsman to hit the second-most runs in an over of List A cricket. In October 2013, Zimbabwe's Elton Chigumbura had played a big hand in scoring 39 runs against Bangladesh's Alauddin Babu in the Dhaka Premier League.
"It is not every day you get the opportunity, so of course I was trying to go for the six sixes in an over," Duminy was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo after finishing unbeaten on 70 off just 37 balls.
"I initially thought it was all about the bonus point. I looked up at the scoreboard and we needed 35 with four overs still to go to get the bonus point, so I just decided to take Eddie on. I was striking the ball really cleanly, and when the first two went for six, I figured I might as well give it a full go now because regardless whether I get out we would still have secured the bonus point. It was enjoyable." he added.