Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir and his wife Natasha Gambhir celebrated 14 years of their marriage on Tuesday. Gambhir is in Canberra with the Indian team for a five-match T20 series against Australia, while Natasha is in Delhi. Taking to his Instagram story, Gambhir wrote, "The journey, the bond, the quiet strength, all of it!! Beautifully ours!! #14yearsandcounting." From his international debut in 2003 till his retirement in 2016, Gambhir served India as one of its most prolific opening batters, partnering with Virender Sehwag to cause mayhem for bowlers at the top of the order.

In 242 international appearances, Gambhir scored 10,324 runs at an average of 38.95, with 20 centuries and 63 fifties in 283 innings. He is among 14 Indians to have 10,000 international runs.

From 2004-16, Gambhir wore India's white Test colours on 58 occasions, scoring 4,154 runs at an average of 41.95, with nine centuries and 22 fifties in 106 innings and a best score of 206.

Once a number one Test batter, his two-year run from 2008-09, spanning 13 Tests, 1,861 runs at an average of 77.54 in 25 innings with seven centuries and seven fifties, earned him the ICC Test Player of the Year award for 2009. His 436-ball marathon 137 against New Zealand to save the Napier Test and win the series for India 1-0 stands as one of the finest performances by an Indian in overseas conditions.

In 147 ODIs from 2003-13, he made 5,238 runs at an average of 39.68, with 11 tons and 34 fifties.

Gambhir was at his peak during the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, finishing as the sixth-leading run-getter and second for his team with 393 runs in nine innings at an average of 43.66, with four fifties, including a 122-ball 97 against Sri Lanka in the final to chase down 275 in front of a packed Wankhede in Mumbai and bring the World Cup home after 28 years.

