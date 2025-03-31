Former cricketer and coach Basit Ali launched a scathing tirade after Pakistan's shambolic defeat against an inexperienced New Zealand side in the first ODI in Napier. From dominating the world, taking the title of Asian Giants, and emerging as a global powerhouse, Pakistan has drifted away from its reputation. They have been chasing shadows of the past self while trying to rebuild its lost glory. Following a 4-1 hammering in the T20I series, Pakistan looked en route to opening the ODI leg with flying colours. However, the hopes were dashed away moments after Pakistan's premier batter, Babar Azam (78), pulled it straight into the hands of Daryl Mitchell.

After Babar took his place in the dressing room, Pakistan's on-track pursuit of 345 went completely off the rails. From 249/4 to 271, the Men in Green's middle-order batters were tilting at the windmills, leading to an unprecedented collapse and forcing the touring party to surrender to a 73-run defeat.

Basit didn't mince his words while analysing Pakistan's dreadful outing in Napier. He questioned why Babar came out to bat at number three, especially when he donned the opener's role and flopped in last month's Champions Trophy.

"Why did Babar play at number three? He came to open in the Champions Trophy. Where are those professors who said he should open? They should apologise to the nation. Nobody will come out now. Those who try to become cricket professors should be hit with boots (inhe joote maarne chahiye)," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

Basit identified the factor behind Pakistan's sharp decline over the past few years. He didn't spill the name but hinted that the person responsible for the team's current condition is the one who turned Babar and ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan into openers.

"The person who made Babar and Rizwan openers is responsible for destroying Pakistan cricket. The Pakistan team has become a franchise team. It is a team based on preferences," he added.

Pakistan will have one more shot at keeping the series alive if they outwit the Kiwis in the second fixture of the three-match series, which will be held on Wednesday in Hamilton.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)