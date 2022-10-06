Out of action since March 2021, England pacer Jofra Archer is gradually inching closer to a return. The marquee fast bowler has missed plenty of important cricketing assignments due to an injury and will not be a part of the England squad in the T20 World Cup 2022 either. But, as far as the plans for 2023 go, Jofra could be in the thick of the action for England. In fact, the pacer could return to action as soon as January next year in a bilateral series against South Africa.

As per a report in The Telegraph, Archer could mark his return on the field against the Proteas in the bilateral series in January next year. A string of injuries kept him on the sidelines for a long time but now he is said to have resumed bowling.

Archer had suffered a stress fracture of the elbow before suffering a stress fracture of the back. The wait to return to the field has been excruciating, but now, he is likely to join the England Test squad for a Test series against Pakistan. However, Archer reportedly won't be fit enough to be a part of the England team in the series.

South Africa and England will play a total of 3 ODIs between January 27 and February 01. What's interesting to see is that those matches will be held while the South Africa T20 league will be underway.

Jofra's return to the cricket field will also instill hope in the hearts of Mumbai Indians fans. It has to be noted that the Rohit Shama-led side had purchased Archer at the IPL 2022 auction for INR 8 crore despite knowing that he would not be able to play for the franchise that season.

With the IPL 2023 season expected to start in March or April next year, Archer could be in line for his first IPL participation in the Mumbai Indian colours. But, his return to the T20 league would depend highly on the way he performs for England in the matches before the start of the franchise competition.

The England team management will have an eye on the ODI World Cup next year while managing Archer's workload.