England's flamboyant Joe Root shattered South Africa's legendary Jacques Kallis' record for the fastest to 13,000 Test runs and took a step closer towards dethroning India's legendary Sachin Tendulkar from the summit of the highest-run scorer in the format during the opening day of their one-off fixture against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge. In a high-scoring opening day where England's top-order tormented the tourists, Root wasn't at his best and notched 34 before surrendering his wicket to Blessing Muzarabani. In his 153rd match. Root stepped on the crease, 28 runs shy of the milestone.

In the 80th over of England's first innings, he sprinted for a single off Victor Nyauchi to breeze past the iconic Proteas all-rounder's record, who scripted the milestone to his name in the 159th match, six more than what Root took.

The 34-year-old's exploits came to an end courtesy of Zimbabwe's short-ball ploy. Muzarabani hit the deck and lured the English star to pull the ball away. Root couldn't control the trajectory and holed it straight to Sean Williams.

As he returned to the dressing room, wondering if he had left runs on the field, Root became just the fifth batter to cross 13,000 runs in Test format. After adding another feather to his cap, Root stands 2,916 runs away from Sachin's elusive tally of 15,921.

Throughout the opening day, Zimbabwe, hot on the heels after a Test win over Bangladesh, were tormented by England's 'Bazball' playing top-order after opting to bowl on a dry surface. Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley pounced on every loose delivery under Nottingham's cloudy skies.

At exactly run a ball, Duckett brought up his fifth Test hundred. Crawley arrived at the three-digit mark for the first time since July 2023 and 28 innings ago. Crawley and Duckett expressed their knack for runs and raised a rollicking opening stand worth 231, England's highest at home since 1960.

After Wesley Madhevere confirmed Duckett's departure, Ollie Pope arrived and added the trimmings with his third hundred in as many games at Trent Bridge. England ended the day with 498/3 on the board, the highest they have in England on the opening day. At stumps, Pope stayed unbeaten on 169 from 163 deliveries as England welcomed Zimbabwe on their soil after 22 years with a bashing.

