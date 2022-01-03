England all-rounder Ben Stokes backed skipper Joe Root and said that he should continue to be the captain of the Three Lions. Root's captaincy has been questioned after a poor stint in the ongoing Ashes, in which England has been crushed 3-0 by Australia.

"Captaincy is more than about setting fields, picking the team, making decisions out there in the middle. A captain is someone you want to go out and play for. Joe Root is someone I always want to play for," said Ben Stokes as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Stokes also showed support for England coach Chris Silverwood, who has been tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and self-isolating in Melbourne with his family.

"At the end of the day, the most important people's opinions are those guys in the dressing room and they've got our thorough support. Chris Silverwood... he's a real players' coach. He stands up for you as individuals and players as well," Stokes said.

"All the hype in the media recently about their futures, it's your [the media's] job to write that. But they know full well they have the support of everyone in there and that's all that matters," he added.

England and Australia will be locking horns for the fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday.