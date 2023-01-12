Prithvi Shaw has always been considered a special talent. After bursting onto the scene with commendable performances at the U-19 World Cup and domestic cricket, the star batter was inducted in the senior men's team at a young age. However, he soon went out of favour. He last played for India in July, 2021 in a T20I game. Despite consistent performances in domestic cricket in recent times, Shaw has not been picked in Team India of late.

On Wednesday, Shaw rewrote the history books as he became the second-highest individual scorer in Ranji Trophy history with his 379-run knock for Mumbai in a match against Assam. Not just that, the opening batter also went on to become the highest individual scorer the history of Mumbai in a single Ranji Trophy innings. Shaw achieved the feat as he slammed a dominating maiden triple hundred (379 in 383 balls) during a match at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati.

After his latest feat, former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad made an appeal to include Shaw in the team.

"A rare and special talent- Prithvi Shaw. Whatever may be the issues that are keeping him away from the team, it's job of the management to give a chance and have an effective communication with him which helps both him and Team India," Venkatesh Prasad tweeted.

Call it Indian cricket's voluminous supply of talent or his pure bad luck, Prithvi has scored runs across formats and in terms of sheer talent, he should have been in the team. But perceptions in Indian cricket fly thick and fast which can make or break careers.

"Sometimes, you do get frustrated," said the U-19 World Cup winning India captain.

"You know you are doing your things right. You know you are doing your processes right, you are honest with your self, disciplined with your career on and off the field. But sometimes people do talk differently. People who don't even know you judge you," the hurt was palpable in his voice.

