Australian fast bowler Jhye Richardson's chances of featuring in this year's Ashes look slim after only resuming bowling on Tuesday following his third shoulder surgery in January. Despite the setback, the 28-year-old remains hopeful of making a strong comeback with the Sheffield Shield season just seven weeks away, according to ESPNcricinfo. In an effort to be fully fit for the Ashes series, which begins on November 21 later this year, Richardson had his third surgery on his right bowling shoulder in January.

He has not participated in a Test match since the previous Ashes series in Australia, where he secured the triumph in Adelaide by capturing his first five-wicket haul in the format. Since then, he has struggled with injuries, including a hamstring operation in 2024, as well as mental health problems.

Since his last Test, he has only participated in four first-class games. His most recent outing was in November of last year, when he dislocated his shoulder while high-fiving a teammate.

"As nice as it would be [to play in the Ashes], there is a lot of water to go under the bridge before then. We're not counting out Ashes cricket, but there's a long process that has started and has been ongoing, and there is a lot to go through before then. Things are looking good for the summer, and I should be up and ready to go," Richardson said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Some were good, some were bad, and some hit the side net and things like that. I was a little bit rusty, but it's good signs," Richardson said. "We're hitting the milestones that we planned out at the start, and while it has been really slow, things are looking good."

Richardson has appeared in 36 fixtures for Australia across all formats, in which he has grabbed 57 wickets at an average of 27.92, with best figures of 5/42. In Test cricket, he has played three matches and scalped 11 wickets at an average of 22.09.

