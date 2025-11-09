Just a week after helping India lift the Women's World Cup, batter Jemimah Rodrigues was back to the grind on Sunday, playing the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season opener for the Brisbane Heat against the Melbourne Renegades. Jemimah, who only arrived in Brisbane on Saturday, was dismissed for a rusty nine-ball six as the Heat lost to the Gades in a rain-curtailed opener at the Allan Border Field. Stand-in captain Georgia Wareham's best WBBL figures and Courtney Webb's 34 not out took them to a seven wicket win.

Jemimah looked eager to make an impact but got out after facing nine balls, edging Alice Capsey to Deandra Dottin at backward point.

Her subdued return may have disappointed her growing fan base but her presence added star value to the contest.

Brisbane Heat posted a video on their X handle, showing a smiling Jemimah making he way to the pitch, saying," I am here in Brisbane, can you believe it, very excited for today, let's go." Her early exit came at a crucial juncture as Heat could only post 133 all out in 20 overs.

Nadine de Klerk (40 off 38 balls) and Chinelle Henry (29 off 22) offered resistance, but the Renegades' spinners dominated proceedings.

Skipper Georgia Wareham (3/12) and Alice Capsey (3/22) were outstanding in the middle overs, while Tess Flintoff (3/30) ensured there was no late flourish.

In reply, the Renegades chased down a revised target of 66 runs in 8 overs after a rain interruption, reaching the total in 7.3 overs. Courtney Webb led the way with an unbeaten 34 off 22 balls, steering her team home with skipper Wareham (16 not out) at the other end.

Brief Scores: Brisbane Heat Women: 133 in 20 overs (Nadine de Klerk 40, Chinelle Henry 29; Wareham 3/12, Capsey 3/22, Flintoff 3/30) Melbourne Renegades Women: 66/3 in 7.3 overs (Courtney Webb 34, Wareham 16 not out; Ginger 2/16, Hamilton 1/18).

Jemimah was recently named among the players retained by the Delhi Capitals for the 2016 edition of the Women's Premier League ahead of the tournament's mega-auction.

