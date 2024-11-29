India batter Jemimah Rodrigues retired hurt due to a possible left wrist injury after guiding Brisbane Heat to victory over Sydney Thunder in a Women's Big Bash League match in Brisbane on Friday. The injury raises concerns about her availability for the three-match ODI series against Australia starting December 5. Brisbane Heat thrashed Sydney Thunder by nine wickets at the Allan Border Field to set up a title clash against Melboune Renegades on Sunday at the MCG. Rodrigues made 43 off 30 balls before retiring hurt after the 10th over of Heat's run chase of 134. She was dropped three times by Sydney Thunder fielders.

She apparently aggravated a left wrist injury sustained earlier in the game while attempting to save a boundary during Thunder's innings. She had landed awkwardly on the joint while diving in the field.

During Heat's run chase, Rodrigues batted with strapping on her left wrist. Her discomfort seemed to grow later on and she left the field at the drinks break.

Georgia Redmayne (51 not out) then took over with an unbeaten half-century as Heat chased down the target with 28 balls to spare.

Rodrigues has been named in the Indian women's team which will three ODIs against Australia on December 5 (Brisbane), December 8 (Brisbane) and December 11 (Perth).

