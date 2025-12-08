After days of speculation, rumours, and fan theories, the unfortunate moment arrived on Sunday when India women's cricket star Smriti Mandhana officially called off her wedding to music composer Palash Muchhal. The duo was set to tie the knot on November 23, but the ceremony was indefinitely postponed after Smriti's father, Srinivas Mandhana, suffered a sudden medical emergency. This was followed by reports that groom-to-be Palash Muchhal was also admitted to hospital due to stress-related health concerns.

On Sunday, Mandhana took to Instagram to announce that the wedding had been called off and requested privacy from fans.

Amid all the heartbreak, one person proved to be Smriti's biggest support-her teammate Jemimah Rodrigues. Earlier, when the wedding was put on hold, Jemimah left her Women's Big Bash League campaign in Australia midway to be with Smriti in India.

Now, with the wedding officially called off, Jemimah once again stood by her friend and teammate, showing solidarity. Taking to Instagram, Jemimah shared a cryptic picture on her story featuring a group of young singers performing Olivia Dean's hit song "Man I Need." Fans quickly noticed the lyrics of the song, which include deep, emotional lines like: "Looks like we're making up for lost time. Need you to spell it out for me."

Apart from this, fans also observed that Jemimah unfollowed Palash on Instagram.

What did Smriti announce?

The announcement came via a heartfelt public statement on Instagram, where Mandhana-known for her private nature-felt compelled to address the growing rumours following the abrupt postponement of the ceremony last month.

"Over the past few weeks, there has been plenty of speculation around my life, and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way, but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off," Smriti wrote on Instagram.

"I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all, and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible, and that is where my focus will forever be."