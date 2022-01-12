Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against South Africa after testing positive for COVID-19 during the camp in Bengaluru, the BCCI announced. Sundar, who was supposed to travel to Cape Town with the ODI members on Wednesday and join the rest of the squad ahead of the series starting on January 19, has been replaced in the side by Jayant Yadav. The off-spinning all-rounder, the best possible like-for-like replacement for Sunday under the current scenario, is already in South Africa with the Test squad.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Jayant Yadav as replacement for Sundar," BCCI said in a statement.

In another addition to the squad, fast bowler Navdeep Saini, who was there with the Test squad as standby, has been asked to stay back for the ODIs as a cover for Mohammed Siraj, who missed the third and final Test in Cape Town due to a hamstring injury suffered in Johannesburg.

"The Committee also added fast bowler Navdeep Saini to the ODI squad as a back-up for Mohammed Siraj who is still recovering from his hamstring injury that he sustained in the 2nd Test against South Africa in Johannesburg," the statment added.

India's updated ODI squad for South Africa series:KL Rahul (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.

The first and the second ODI will be played at the Boland Park in Paarl on January 19 and January 21 respectively. The third and final ODI is scheduled to take place at Newlands in Cape Town on January 23.