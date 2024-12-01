The BCCI's outgoing secretary Jay Shah on Sunday took charge as the chairman of the International Cricket Council, becoming the fifth Indian to head the global body. The 36-year-old Shah, who has been the BCCI secretary for the last five years, was the unanimous choice of ICC's Board of Directors and replaced New Zealand attorney Greg Barclay, who didn't wish to continue for a third consecutive term.

Before Shah, businessman late Jagmohan Dalmiya, politician Sharad Pawar, lawyer Shashank Manohar and industrialist N Srinivasan had all headed the world cricket body.

Shah, the son of India's Home Minister Amit Shah, will have his task cut out as the ICC needs to find an acceptable solution to implement the 'Hybrid Model' for the Champions Trophy originally scheduled in Pakistan.

In his first statement as ICC Chair, Shah outlined his priorities for his term, including leveraging the sport's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games as a pivotal opportunity as well as further accelerating the growth of the women's game.

“I am honoured to take on the role of ICC Chair and grateful for the support and trust of the ICC Directors and Member Boards,” Shah said in a statement.

“This is an exciting time for the sport as we prepare for the LA28 Olympic Games and work to make cricket more inclusive and engaging for fans worldwide.

“We are at a critical juncture with the coexistence of multiple formats and the need to accelerate the growth of the women's game.

“Cricket holds immense potential globally, and I look forward to working closely with the ICC team and Member countries to seize these opportunities and take the sport to new heights.”

Shah brings extensive experience in cricket administration, having started his journey in 2009 with the Gujarat Cricket Association. During his tenure, he oversaw the development of the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

In 2019, Shah joined the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), becoming its youngest-ever Honorary Secretary.

He has also played important roles as the President of the Asian Cricket Council and as Chair of the ICC's Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee.

Shah will now succeed Greg Barclay as ICC Chair. Barclay was in the role from November 2020, and Shah acknowledged his contribution to ICC's achievements over the last four years.

“I would also like to thank Greg Barclay for his leadership in the role for the past four years and the milestones achieved during that period,” he said.

“I look forward to working closely with the ICC team and the Member countries to expand the game's reach and evolution on the global stage.”

