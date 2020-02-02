Jasprit Bumrah said he has learnt a lot from his first tour of New Zealand after returning with magical figures of 3 for 12 in the fifth and final Twenty20 International on Sunday. India swept the series 5-0 with Bumrah playing a key role in the final encounter as the visitors defended the 164-run target. "Feeling very good. The match got close at one point but we had belief that if we can squeeze in one or two good overs, the match can get close," he said after the match.

"It was windy, I was trying to use the wind and the longer side of the boundary. Very happy with the learnings, different ground dimensions, first time in New Zealand; great result," he added.

Returning from a long injury layoff, Bumrah looked out of form at the start of the series and was taken to the cleaners by Kane Williamson in the third T20I. But the pacer was at his best on Sunday as he hardly gave anything away and executed his yorkers to perfection too.

Indian pacers led by Bumrah fired in unison to help India script an unprecedented 5-0 series whitewash with a seven-run victory against New Zealand.

With the series already in the bag after they won the first four matches of the five-match series, Kohli decided to rest in the final game with deputy Rohit Sharma leading the charge.

India, electing to bat, rode on Rohit's fifty to post 163/3 in 20 overs.

Rohit had to retire hurt on 60 off 41 deliveries (3x4, 3x6) after he suffered from cramps and initially decided to continue, only to soon realise he can no longer run.

He did not come out to field with KL Rahul taking over the captaincy role.

Chasing 164 for victory, New Zealand could manage 156/9 in 20 overs despite hitting Shivam Dube for 34 runs in one over.

Indian pace trio of Bumrah -- who returned magical figures of 3/12, Navdeep Saini (2/23) and Shardul Thakur (2/38) restricted the hosts and finally took India over the line.

India will now turn their focus on the three-match ODI series starting from February 5 in Hamilton.