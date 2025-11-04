Indian cricket team star pacer Jasprit Bumrah received one demerit point from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his 'plane' send-off to Haris Rauf during the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. "Jasprit Bumrah (India) accepted a charge under Article 2.21 for conduct that brings the game into disrepute and the proposed sanction of an official warning, which resulted in one demerit point. As he accepted the sanction, no formal hearing was required," the official ICC release stated. Rauf faced a lot of criticism for making the 'crashing plane' gesture - an apparent reference to the military conflict between the two countries - during the Super 4 game between the two teams.

During the summit clash, Bumrah castled Rauf in the 18th over of the Pakistan innings and repeated the Pakistan fast bowler's gesture to give him a stunning send-off.

Meanwhile, a hearing was conducted by match referee Andy Pycroft over an alleged breach of conduct by India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh during the Super 4 match against Pakistan. However, he was found not guilty. "Following a hearing conducted by ICC Match Referee Andy Pycroft: Arshdeep Singh (India) was found not guilty of an alleged breach of Article 2.6, which pertains to using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting, and therefore no sanction was imposed."

Meanwhile, India captain Suryakumar Yadav was found guilty of a breach of Article 2.21 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to conduct that brings the game into disrepute. He was fined 30 per cent of his match fee and received two demerit points.

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) was found guilty of the same offence and was issued an official warning, receiving one demerit point. Haris Rauf was found guilty and was suspended for two matches. The Pakistan pacer was also fined 30 per cent of match fees on two separate occasions.